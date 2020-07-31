Q1 2021 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Karur Vysya Bank Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Spark Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhinesh Vijayaraj from Spark Capital. Thank you and over to you sir.



Abhinesh Vijayaraj - Spark Capital Advisors(India)Private Limited - Research Division - VP of Equity Research & Banking Analyst



Thank you, Steve. Good morning to everyone on the call. On behalf of Spark Capital, I welcome you to the 1Q FY '21 Earnings Call of Karur Vysya Bank.



We have with us today the management team of KVB, represented by the MD and CEO, Mr. Ramesh Babu; President and COO, Mr. Natarajan; General Manager and CFO; Mr. Sivarama Prasad; and Company Secretary, Mr. Srinivasa Rao.



I now request Mr. Ramesh Babu to say a few words by way of introduction, post which Mr. Natarajan will take us through the highlights of the quarter going by. Over to you,