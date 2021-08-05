Q1 2022 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21-'22 Earnings Conference Call of The Karur Vysya Bank. We have with us today the management team of KVB represented by the MD and CEO, Mr. Ramesh Babu; President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Natarajan; CFO, Mr. Ramesh Murthy; and Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Mr. Srinivasa Rao.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. B Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO, to take us through the highlights of the quarter gone by, after which we will open the floor for questions. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Thank you. Yes, good morning to all the attendees. I welcome everyone for this quarterly earnings call of Karur Vysya Bank. I trust all of you are safe and taking care of yourself and your families.



So we all witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulted lockdowns leading to a