Q2 2022 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '21/'22 Earnings Conference Call of The Karur Vysya Bank. We have with us today the management team of KVB, represented by the MD and CEO, Mr. B Ramesh Babu; President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. J. Natarajan; CFO, Mr. Ramesh Murthy; Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Mr. Srinivasa Rao. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. B Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO, to take us through the highlights of the quarter gone by, after which we will open the floor for questions. Over to you, sir.



Ramesh Babu Boddu - The Karur Vysya Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Sanford. A very good morning to all the attendees of today's call. So I think all of you have enjoyed the Diwali last week. I welcome everyone on behalf of Team KVB to this quarterly earnings update call.



After darkness comes the light, a saying by a Roman historian. After about 1.5 years, we all celebrated Diwali last week, with the