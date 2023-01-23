Q3 2023 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

We have with us today the management team of KVB, represented by Mr. Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO; Mr. Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ramshankar, CFO; and Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



Thank you, ma'am. Good evening to all of you. Welcome to our bank's earnings call for the quarter 3 of the financial year 2023. I trust that you, your colleagues and family members are keeping well and in good health. My heartiest New Year greetings and wishes to each and every one of you. I also would like to thank you all for taking time in joining this call.



I am