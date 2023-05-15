Q4 2023 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Ramesh Babu Boddu - The Karur Vysya Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good evening to all of you. On behalf of our Karur Vysya Bank, I welcome you all to our bank's earnings call for the quarter 4 of financial year 2023. I am pleased to mention that bank has been consistently performing well during the 4 quarters of the year 2023, and the outcome numbers in terms of growth, profitability and asset quality are in