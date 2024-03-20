Mar 20, 2024 / NTS GMT

Jeff Siemon - General Mills, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. This is Jeff Siemon, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you for listening to General Mills' prepared remarks for our fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings.



Later this morning we will hold a separate, live question-and-answer session on today'sâ results, which you can hear via webcast on our Investor Relations website. Joining me for this morning'sâ presentation are Jeff Harmening, our Chairman and CEO; and Kofi Bruce, our CFO.



Before I hand things over to them, let me first touch on a few items. On our website, you'll find a press release that posted this morning, along with a copy of the presentation and a transcript of these remarks.



Please note that today'sâ remarks include forward-looking statements that are based on management'sâ current views and assumptions. The second slide in today'sâ presentation lists several factors that could cause our future results to be different than our current estimates.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Jeff.



Jeffrey L. Harmening