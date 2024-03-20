Mar 20, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Clarissa Mae A. Cabalda - Cebu Landmasters, Inc. - Corfin/IR Manager
Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cebu Landmasters Full Year Investors and Analysts Briefing. (Operator Instructions) The meeting will also be recorded and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.cebulandmasters.com. This afternoon, we will hear (technical difficulty) executives, Mr. Jose Franco Soberano, CLI's Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Grant Cheng, CLI's Chief Finance officer.
Now I will turn you over to our COO, Mr. Jose Franco Soberano to start with the key highlights.
Jose Franco B. Soberano - Cebu Landmasters, Inc. - COO, Senior EVP & Director
Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. It's our pleasure to be announcing to you our full year 2023 results. And it's really our great pleasure to be announcing not just any results, but great results to you today. It's proudly my 6th year of announcing these results since we went public in 2017, and we had our first full year reporting in 2018. And it's really humbling that we've managed to
Q4 2023 Cebu Landmasters Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 20, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...