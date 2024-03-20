Q2 2024 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - President & CEO



Welcome to this conference call for SkiStar's second-quarter and the half-year report. My name is Stefan SjÃ¶strand, I'm the CEO of the company, and I'm sitting here together with my colleague.



Martin Almgren - SkiStar AB - CFO



Martin Almgren, and I am CFO here at SkiStar.



Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - President & CEO



So we would then take you through an agenda for this call, and we will start to give you an introduction and especially, repetition from our CMD day in October 12, where we presented both new financial targets, but also, some updates about the company. So let us guide you through that part. Then, we will go through some highlights from the second quarter. Then, we will go through some numbers. And then, we also will look at some outlook and the Q&As from your side.



So let's start with the introduction. This is the numbers from last year, and I'm really glad to see that we continue to grow. But