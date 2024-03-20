Q4 2023 So-Young International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Vivian Xu - So-Young International Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining So-Young's fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining today on the call is Mr. Xing Jin, our Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO; and Mr. Nick Zhao, CFO.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.