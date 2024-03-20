Q4 2023 JJill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Claire Spofford - JJill Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. We are pleased with our strong end to 2023, capping off another year of great progress for J.Jill as a result of disciplined execution of our operating model.



For the fourth quarter, we delivered adjusted EBITDA above the prior year, supported by strong gross margin performance. As we discussed on our third-quarter call, we started to see our customer become somewhat more discerning with their spend, and we have prepared for a slightly higher promotional holiday period, which did play out.



However, through strong execution, solid customer reception for our winter assortment and spring preview in the latter half of the quarter, as well as tightly managed expenses, we delivered Q4 results above