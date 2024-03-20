Q4 2023 Huize Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Huize Holding Limited's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available. Please visit Huize's IR website at ir.huize.com under the Events and Webcasts section.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Harriet Hu, Huize's Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, Harriet.



Harriet Hu - Huize Holding Ltd - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, Sarah. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Our financial and operating results were released earlier today and are currently available on both our IR website and the Newswire.



Before we continue, I would like to refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements. Please also note that we will discuss non-GAAP measures to date,