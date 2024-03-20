Q4 2024 Signet Jewelers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Signet Jewelers fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



Joining us on the call today are Rob Ballew, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations; Gina Drosos Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hilson Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer.



At this time, I would like to turn this conference over to Mr. Rob Ballew, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Rob Ballew - Signet Jewelers Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Signet Jewelers fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. During today's discussion, we will make certain forward looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts are subject to number of risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially here as you to read the risk factors, cautionary language and other disclosures in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required