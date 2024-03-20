Q3 2024 General Mills Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the General Mills Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jeff Siemon, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Jeff Siemon - General Mills, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Audra and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for our Q&A session on our third quarter fiscal 2024 results. I hope everyone had time to review the press release, listen to our prepared remarks and view our presentation materials, which we made available this morning on our Investor Relations website.



It's important to note that in our Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. Please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward-looking statements and for reconciliations of