Q4 2023 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Turkcell's conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the Turkcell full-year 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ãzlem YardÄ±m, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director. Ms. YardÄ±m, you may now proceed.



Ãzlem YardÄ±m - Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS - IR and Corporate Finance Director



Thank you, Constantinos. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Turkcell's 2023 full-year earnings call.



Today, our CEO, Ali Taha KoÃ§; and CFO, Kamil Kalyon, will be delivering a brief presentation covering operational and financial results of 2023, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to kindly remind you to review our Safe Harbor statements available at the end of our presentation.



Now, I'm handing the meeting over to Mr. Ali Taha.



Ali Taha Koc<