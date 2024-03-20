Q2 2024 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.



Satya Kumar -



Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our President and CEO; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.



Today's call is being webcast from our Investor Relations site at investors.micron.com, including audio and slides. In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website along with the prepared remarks for this call.



Today's discussion of financial results is being presented on a non-GAAP financial basis, unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website. We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for