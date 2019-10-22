Oct 22, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Central Depository Services (India) Limited Q2 FY '20 Investor Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be construed as a forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to the Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call of CDSL Limited. From the management today, we have Mr. Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Bharat Sheth, CFO; Mr. Sunil Alvares, COO, CDSL Ventures; Mr. Gaurang Shah, Vice President; and Mr. Nilesh Kittur, Assistant Vice President.