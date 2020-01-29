Jan 29, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to CDSL's Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nirav. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earning guidance. Anything said on this call which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be construed as forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to the 3Q FY '20 earnings call of CDSL India Limited. From the management, we have Mr. Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Girish Amesara, CFO; Mr. Sunil Alvares, COO, CDSL Ventures; and Mr. Nilesh Kittur, AVP.



I shall now hand over the floor to Mr. Vora for the opening remarks, post which, we'll open the floor for Q