Jul 28, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

CDSL Limited Q1 FY '21 Results Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be construed as a forward-looking statement, must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul of Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps



Thank you, Alisha. Hi, good morning, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, a very warm welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Conference Call of CDSL India Limited.



Before we begin, we really hope that you and your family are safe and well in this time of pandemic. So we have the management of CDSL. It's represented by Mr. Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Girish Amesara, Chief Financial