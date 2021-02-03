Feb 03, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Results Conference Call of CDSL India Limited, hosted by Axis Capital Limited.



Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be construed as a forward-looking statement, must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps



Thank you, Margaret. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to 3Q FY '21 results call for CDSL India Limited.



At the outset, let me just congratulate the management for a spectacular Q3 performance and wish them best of luck for the coming quarters as well.



From the management team, we have Mr. Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO