Aug 10, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CDSL Q1 FY '24 Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities. As a reminder, all participant lines will be on listen-only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. Ladies and gentlemen, please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDS's outlook for the future or which could be constituted as forward-looking statements must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Chandra from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Chandra.



Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst



Thank you, operator. So good morning, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, we welcome you all to the CDSL Quarter 1 FY '24 Earnings Call. We have with us today the management team of CDSL represented by Mr. Nehal Vora,