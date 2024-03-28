Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) recently witnessed a significant insider sell by Ronald Ballschmiede, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. According to the SEC Filing dated March 20, 2024, the insider sold 13,000 shares of the company. Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company engaged in building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure. The company's services include civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction. It operates through a variety of subsidiaries, providing comprehensive solutions for infrastructure projects across the United States. Over the past year, Ronald Ballschmiede has sold a total of 113,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Sterling Infrastructure Inc, with a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the valuation front, Sterling Infrastructure Inc's shares were trading at $109.66 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $3.392 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.65, which is above both the industry median of 15.08 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $109.66 and a GF Value of $38.01, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.89. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it remains a data point for those tracking insider behavior and company valuation metrics.

