On March 20, 2024, Gary Smalley, President of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC, Financial), executed a sale of 71,857 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the provided SEC Filing.

Tutor Perini Corp is a leading construction company offering diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has a wide range of expertise in building infrastructures, including transportation, healthcare, education, and gaming.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,464 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by President Gary Smalley represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Tutor Perini Corp shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tutor Perini Corp were trading at $13.02, giving the company a market cap of $703.385 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.48, indicating that Tutor Perini Corp is significantly overvalued when compared to its GF Value of $8.82. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The valuation analysis suggests that investors may wish to exercise caution with Tutor Perini Corp's stock at its current price level.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.