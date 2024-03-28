Director Charles Fargason Acquires 6,000 Shares of Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

25 minutes ago
Carriage Services Inc (CSV, Financial), a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States, has reported an insider purchase by Director Charles Fargason. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider acquired 6,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. Over the past year, Charles Fargason has been an active buyer of Carriage Services Inc stock, with a total of 11,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. This latest transaction further increases the insider's stake in the company. The insider transaction history for Carriage Services Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 18 insider sells. This activity can provide insights into how insiders view the stock's value and future prospects. 1770684600377569280.png On the valuation front, Carriage Services Inc shares were trading at $25.58 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $402.459 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.36, which is below both the industry median of 16.695 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation compared to its peers and its own historical standards. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) also indicates a potential discrepancy between the market price and the intrinsic value of the shares. With a price of $25.58 and a GF Value of $41.98, Carriage Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This ratio positions the stock as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to the GF Value metric. 1770684618035589120.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Carriage Services Inc's business includes the operation of funeral homes and cemeteries, providing a range of services such as funeral planning, cremation, and cemetery property sales. The company's services are essential to communities, and it operates with a focus on compassionate care and personalized service. The insider's recent purchase could be interpreted as a sign of confidence in the company's value and future performance. However, investors should consider all available data and their own research when evaluating the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
