Insider Sell: CFO Remo Canessa Sells 7,707 Shares of Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial), a leader in cloud-based information security, recently saw a significant insider sell from its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Remo Canessa. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 7,707 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider activity can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

Zscaler Inc is a company that operates in the cybersecurity industry, providing a platform for users to securely access applications and services without the need for traditional network security appliances. The company's services are delivered entirely through the cloud, which allows for scalability, ease of use, and comprehensive security coverage.

Over the past year, Remo Canessa has sold a total of 77,616 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Zscaler Inc, with a total of 50 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zscaler Inc were trading at $193.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $29.57 billion. This valuation reflects the market's assessment of the company's worth based on its outstanding shares.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.69, with a GF Value of $281.46, indicating that Zscaler Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1770684736973467648.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders at Zscaler Inc over the past year, highlighting the absence of insider purchases and the prevalence of insider sales during this period.

1770684778614517760.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the current valuation of Zscaler Inc's stock relative to its intrinsic value estimate, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued at its current trading price.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value and future performance. The recent sell by CFO Remo Canessa may be interpreted in various ways, but it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's financials, market position, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.