Shorter Settlement Cycle in U.S. Securities: Challenges for International Fund Managers

Author's Avatar

The upcoming shift to a shorter settlement cycle for U.S. securities, moving from T+2 to T+1, is presenting significant challenges for international fund managers. This change, aimed at reducing the risks associated with unsettled trades, especially after volatile periods like the 2021 GameStop episode, is set for implementation on May 28 in the U.S. However, it diverges from the global standard of T+2, prompting a reevaluation of processes to mitigate transaction failures and increased trading costs.

According to industry experts, transitioning to T+1 will not be cost-free. Increased cash balances may be necessary to cover potential gaps and mismatches, potentially impacting fund performance negatively. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC, Financial) along with other industry bodies is preparing for this transition, highlighting the operational benefits and risk reduction despite the complexities involved.

One of the operational challenges includes potential disruptions in foreign exchange (FX) trades, as foreign investors need to purchase dollars for U.S. securities transactions. The shift could lead to increased FX costs, especially if liquidity moves from the London morning to the late U.S. period. The European Funds and Asset Management Association (EFAMA, Financial) has expressed concerns about systemic risks to Europe, with a very limited window for non-U.S. market participants to settle FX trades through CLS, the largest multi-currency settlement system.

The shortened settlement cycle could also increase demand for short-term financing, shifting credit risk to banks. Custodians, who safeguard client assets, might have to reconsider extending credit overnight to facilitate settlements across different time zones. Additionally, global index funds, including exchange-traded funds with assets having mismatched settlement cycles, could face disruptions, potentially affecting market liquidity.

Overall, while the move to T+1 aims to enhance the efficiency and security of the U.S. securities market, it introduces several challenges for international fund managers, requiring careful planning and adaptation.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.