The upcoming shift to a shorter settlement cycle for U.S. securities, moving from T+2 to T+1, is presenting significant challenges for international fund managers. This change, aimed at reducing the risks associated with unsettled trades, especially after volatile periods like the 2021 GameStop episode, is set for implementation on May 28 in the U.S. However, it diverges from the global standard of T+2, prompting a reevaluation of processes to mitigate transaction failures and increased trading costs.

According to industry experts, transitioning to T+1 will not be cost-free. Increased cash balances may be necessary to cover potential gaps and mismatches, potentially impacting fund performance negatively. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC, Financial) along with other industry bodies is preparing for this transition, highlighting the operational benefits and risk reduction despite the complexities involved.

One of the operational challenges includes potential disruptions in foreign exchange (FX) trades, as foreign investors need to purchase dollars for U.S. securities transactions. The shift could lead to increased FX costs, especially if liquidity moves from the London morning to the late U.S. period. The European Funds and Asset Management Association (EFAMA, Financial) has expressed concerns about systemic risks to Europe, with a very limited window for non-U.S. market participants to settle FX trades through CLS, the largest multi-currency settlement system.

The shortened settlement cycle could also increase demand for short-term financing, shifting credit risk to banks. Custodians, who safeguard client assets, might have to reconsider extending credit overnight to facilitate settlements across different time zones. Additionally, global index funds, including exchange-traded funds with assets having mismatched settlement cycles, could face disruptions, potentially affecting market liquidity.

Overall, while the move to T+1 aims to enhance the efficiency and security of the U.S. securities market, it introduces several challenges for international fund managers, requiring careful planning and adaptation.