Full Year 2019 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Romesh Sobti - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us once again. We normally don't wait too long for declaring our results, but this quarter, we've had to made -- wait longer than we normally do. Our results now only come out before the 15th of the following month, but there is a reason behind this that's why I'm going to start my presentation by explaining that reason.



About the time the quarter ended, we had a strong sensing that the merger between [Bharat Finance and IndusInd Bank] and therefore, it made a lot of business sense to actually declare consolidated results that's why we did not declare individual results to begin with. The status of the merger is that we have every approval that you require from all the regulatory authorities. So RBI, Competition Commission, SEBI, exchanges, and of course, the last leg is the approval from the courts, which is the NCLT. So in the NCLT, I think arguments and all have been done. And at the last hearing, it has been reserved for orders.



After that of course, the court went off on vacation, and the