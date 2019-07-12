Jul 12, 2019 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IndusInd Bank Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Romesh Sobti, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank Limited. And over to you, sir.
Romesh Sobti - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. We have the whole management team as we normally have around the table, but today, we have an additional member, Mr. M. R. Rao, MD and CEO of Bharat. And also, we have 2 colleagues -- 2 of his colleagues from the management team, Ashish Damani and Ashish Pipaliya. So the whole team is in force here to answer any questions that you would have at the end of the 10 minutes that I'd spend introducing.
Let me begin by talking about the headline. For us -- the headline for us this quarter, of course, is the merger finally between the 2 entities, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion. We had to wait about 2 years for this merger but we are
Q1 2020 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...