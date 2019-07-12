Q1 2020 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. We have the whole management team as we normally have around the table, but today, we have an additional member, Mr. M. R. Rao, MD and CEO of Bharat. And also, we have 2 colleagues -- 2 of his colleagues from the management team, Ashish Damani and Ashish Pipaliya. So the whole team is in force here to answer any questions that you would have at the end of the 10 minutes that I'd spend introducing.



Let me begin by talking about the headline. For us -- the headline for us this quarter, of course, is the merger finally between the 2 entities, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion. We had to wait about 2 years for this merger but we are