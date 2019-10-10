Half Year 2020 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Romesh Sobti - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. I'll just go through some of the headlines on the operating environment and then talk more about the bank. The set of numbers are already loaded. I think the investor presentation is already on our site.



But I think the quarter we saw sort of rapid deceleration in the growth, but consequently, we saw some very agile and fleet-footed responses from both RBI and the government to sort of ease the situation. So a slew of measures have been taken, some of them are sectoral, operation sectoral measures for NBFC sector, for the auto sector, real estate sector, et cetera. They're meant to release