Q3 2020 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IndusInd Bank Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Romesh Sobti, Managing Director and CEO IndusInd Bank Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sobti.



Romesh Sobti - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you. Thank you for joining us once again for the quarter 3 earnings call. We have uploaded our investor presentation on our site. So I'm sure you -- it's all in your hands already, and you have absorbed some of the numbers.



So I'm going to talk a little bit about the operating environment and then take you through the headlines of the results, try to cover a few questions that may be in your mind and then we'll take questions from you all.



So I think as far as the operating environment goes, it remains sort of tough overall. But there is some growing evidence that there's stabilization of economic activity at lower levels, so some degree of