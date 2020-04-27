Full Year 2020 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IndusInd Bank Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening. Thank you for joining the call. This is my first quarter and financial year analyst call. It has been a testing time, to say the least, due to the unprecedented times which we have found ourselves over the past month or 2.



I trust you all are keeping safe and would like to use this opportunity to compliment our staff for sticking to their tasks despite the disruptive period.



At the macro level, the government acted swiftly to lock down the country, provide health care support and roll out initial round of fiscal expansion for the poor with the likelihood of more to follow -- come. With the IMF characterizing the economic disruption and