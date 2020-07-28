Q1 2021 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IndusInd Bank Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director
Good evening. I know it has been a hectic day for you with a lot of banks declaring their results. So thank you for joining the call. And I will start with some macro commentary and then go into some bank specific detail.
At the macro level, India has been through one of the most stringent lockdowns across the world. The country is however opening up in a phased manner since May. Many ultra-high-frequency indicators such as power demand, fuel consumption, E-Way bills, toll collections, et cetera, have shown rapid improvement in the last couple of months. The economic activity implied by these indicators is now down only 10% to 15% year-on-year. However, sales of the
