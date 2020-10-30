Half Year 2021 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Dear all, good evening. Thank you for joining the call. I will start with some macro commentary and then get into bank-specific details. At the macro level, economic recovery has resumed in September once the lockdown in last few states were lifted, coupled with expectations of COVID-19 picking up. All recent high-frequency indicators suggest economic activity close to pre-COVID level.



Car sales, non-fuel export and power generation have also registered positive growth in September for the first time since the lockdown was imposed. Manufacturing sector is leading this recovery, while services sector activity is still affected by the social distancing norm and