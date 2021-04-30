Full Year 2021 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening. Good morning to people in the U.S. First of all, my apologies for the delay in the call, this was due to the technical issues which we faced in uploading of the file to the exchanges. We had to have a press meet, and then we are starting with the investor call. So my apologies for that. Thank you for joining this call. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into the bank specific details.



At the macro level, as you all know, India is going through the second wave of COVID-19 currently. The economy was showing a healthy recovery to pre-COVID levels until the sharp surge of cases in April. All 3 sectors of the economy: farm, manufacturing and