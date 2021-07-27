Q1 2022 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Good evening, and thank you for joining the call. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into bank-specific details. With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic gradually subsiding in quarter 1 and easing of mobility restrictions, our recovery in economic activity is taking shape, which would become more visible over the second quarter of financial year '22.



Higher frequency data suggests that activity levels improved in June from the bottom made in May, and the recovery has continued in July. The adverse economic impact of the restrictions imposed this year is likely to be limited in comparison to the national lockdown last year. A supportive policy