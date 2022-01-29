Q3 2022 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining this call on a Saturday evening. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into the bank's specific details. We will upload this commentary on our website for ease of reference. Economic activities continues to gain strength, helped by a release of pent-up consumer demand during the festival season, pick up in general government spending, strong public investments and record exports. This recovery was reflected in the highest quarterly GST collections and improved bank credit growth. The recovery may see some impact due to COVID-19 pandemic resurgence. However, increasing coverage of fully vaccinated population and low hospitalization