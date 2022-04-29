Apr 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to IndusInd Bank Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director
Good evening. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into the bank's specific details. Over the course of quarter 4, the economy was hit by a third wave of pandemic, which ebbed by March, helping by improving pace of vaccination.
Latest official estimates suggest the economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size by end of quarter 4 with real GDP growth of 8.9% over financial year '22 as major components of GDP went past its pre-pandemic level.
However, pace of recovery got impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict with sent commodity prices, including our oil spiraling upwards. India, however, is much better positioned to deal with the negative external
Full Year 2022 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...