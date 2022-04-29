Full Year 2022 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Good evening. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into the bank's specific details. Over the course of quarter 4, the economy was hit by a third wave of pandemic, which ebbed by March, helping by improving pace of vaccination.



Latest official estimates suggest the economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size by end of quarter 4 with real GDP growth of 8.9% over financial year '22 as major components of GDP went past its pre-pandemic level.



However, pace of recovery got impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict with sent commodity prices, including our oil spiraling upwards. India, however, is much better positioned to deal with the negative external