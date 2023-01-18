Q3 2023 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO.



Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining the call. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into bank specific details.



Domestic economic activity continues to strengthen over quarter 3. Improving credit supply with resilient banking system is supporting the economic recovery. Gross NPAs fell to a 7-year low of 5% in September 2022 and net NPAs dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3% of total assets. Monetary policy tightening is also likely to take pause for -- after another possible hike in February. On the fiscal front, the budget for 2023, '24 is likely to continue to support economic recovery and help address overall macroeconomic stability through fiscal consolidation