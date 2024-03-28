Johnson Controls International PLC's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial)

Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) recently announced a dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on 2024-04-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Johnson Controls International PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Johnson Controls International PLC Do?

Johnson Controls International PLC operates in the building products industry, specializing in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls International PLC generated nearly $27 billion in revenue, showcasing its significant presence in the industry.

1770752366619029504.png

A Glimpse at Johnson Controls International PLC's Dividend History

Johnson Controls International PLC has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. This history reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders and its financial stability over the years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Johnson Controls International PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Johnson Controls International PLC's 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 2.28%, and the 12-month forward dividend yield is slightly higher at 2.29%, indicating an expectation of modestly increasing dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 11.70%, which decreased to 7.60% per year over a five-year period, and stood at 4.00% over the past decade. These figures demonstrate a consistent growth in dividends, albeit at a decelerating pace.

Johnson Controls International PLC's 5-year yield on cost is approximately 3.29%, reflecting the increase in the yield a shareholder would have received if they purchased the stock five years ago.

1770752522882019328.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric for assessing dividend sustainability. As of December 31, 2023, Johnson Controls International PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.44, suggesting that the company retains a healthy portion of its earnings for growth and operational flexibility. Additionally, Johnson Controls International PLC's profitability rank is a robust 7 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects relative to peers. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years, underlining its consistent earnings capability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Johnson Controls International PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a favorable growth trajectory when compared to competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 9.60% per year outperforms roughly 66.07% of global competitors, indicating a strong revenue model. The 3-year EPS growth rate of about 26.20% per year surpasses roughly 72.38% of global competitors, showcasing the company's ability to grow earnings. Lastly, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.90% outperforms approximately 79.78% of global competitors, further supporting the sustainability of dividends.

Concluding Thoughts on Johnson Controls International PLC's Dividends

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International PLC's upcoming dividend payout, historical dividend growth, and solid payout ratio reflect a company committed to shareholder returns. Coupled with a strong profitability rank and favorable growth metrics, Johnson Controls International PLC appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments. Investors may consider these factors as they evaluate the company's suitability for their portfolios. For those seeking additional high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover promising stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.