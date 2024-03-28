Equity Residential's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at Equity Residential's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

Equity Residential (EQR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.68 per share, payable on 2024-04-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Equity Residential's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Equity Residential Do?

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

A Glimpse at Equity Residential's Dividend History

Equity Residential has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Equity Residential's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Equity Residential currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.23% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.30%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Equity Residential's annual dividend growth rate was 3.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.80% per year. And over the past decade, Equity Residential's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

Based on Equity Residential's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Equity Residential stock as of today is approximately 5.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is 2.75, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Equity Residential's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Equity Residential's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Equity Residential's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Equity Residential's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Equity Residential's revenue has increased by approximately 3.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 51.52% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Equity Residential's earnings increased by approximately 16.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 68.53% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.10%, which outperforms approximately 41.53% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Equity Residential's Dividend Profile

Equity Residential's upcoming dividend, consistent historical payments, and growth metrics present a picture of a company committed to returning value to shareholders. However, the high payout ratio may raise questions about the long-term sustainability of these dividends. Investors must weigh the attractive yield and growth rates against the potential risks indicated by the payout ratio. Equity Residential's strong profitability and growth prospects may reassure investors, but it's crucial to monitor these factors continuously. Will Equity Residential continue to be a staple in dividend-focused portfolios? The answer lies in the balance of these financial health indicators and market conditions.

