US Stock Futures Climb as Fed Holds Rate Cut View; Micron Technology Soars

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

US stock index futures saw an uptick on Thursday, buoyed by significant gains in chipmakers like Micron Technology, and reassurance from the Federal Reserve's continued projection of three rate cuts this year. This optimism follows the S&P 500 reaching a record high on Wednesday, spurred by the Fed's decision to maintain current borrowing costs and its forecast to lower interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

The market's anticipation for a Federal Reserve rate cut in June has surged, with the CME FedWatch tool indicating a 76.4% probability, a notable increase from around 56% at the week's start.

Sam Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist, highlighted the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting's dovish outcome, aligning with the market's expectations for three rate cuts this year, starting by mid-year, as confirmed by Chair Powell's acknowledgment of the market's June rate cut expectations.

Micron Technology experienced a significant pre-market jump of 16.8% after reporting an unexpected quarterly profit and projecting third-quarter revenue surpassing estimates. This positive news also lifted peers, with Intel and Nvidia each gaining over 1%, and Western Digital seeing a 6% increase. Investors are now keenly awaiting further economic indicators, including weekly jobless claims and business activity data.

Early trading showed Dow e-minis up by 116 points (0.29%), S&P 500 e-minis rising by 21.75 points (0.41%), and Nasdaq 100 e-minis increasing by 138.25 points (0.75%). Premarket trading also saw most rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks advancing, despite Apple dropping 1.1% amid reports of an impending antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.