Darden Restaurants Inc Reports Growth Amidst Challenges, Declares Dividend and New Share Buyback

Key Financial Metrics Reflect Resilience in Fiscal Q3 2024

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Sales: Increased by 6.8% to $3.0 billion.
  • Same-Restaurant Sales: A decrease of (1.0)% across consolidated Darden brands.
  • Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share: Increased by 12.0% to $2.62, excluding specific transaction and integration costs.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend declared at $1.31 per share.
  • Share Repurchase: New $1 billion share repurchase program authorized.
  • Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Updated to reflect total sales of approximately $11.4 billion and adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $8.80 to $8.90.
  • Restaurant Count: 2,022 company-owned restaurants as of February 25, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 21, 2024, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Despite a challenging operating environment, the company reported a 6.8% increase in total sales to $3.0 billion, attributed to the addition of 79 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants and 53 other net new restaurants. However, this growth was partially offset by a blended same-restaurant sales decrease of (1.0)%.

Company Overview

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. full-service space, with a portfolio of 10 well-known brands and a market share of 3%-4% in the full-service segment. As of the end of fiscal 2023, Darden operated 1,914 restaurants in the U.S., generating revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, with a small contribution from franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance this quarter reflects resilience in a tough market. Darden's adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 12.0% to $2.62, excluding $0.02 of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs. This performance is significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to grow earnings despite a decrease in same-restaurant sales, which is a critical metric for the restaurant industry.

However, the decrease in same-restaurant sales across all segments, with Olive Garden down by (1.8)% and Fine Dining by (2.3)%, indicates potential challenges in customer traffic and spending. Darden's CEO, Rick Cardenas, emphasized the company's focus on controlling what it can and executing a back-to-basics operating philosophy to manage the business for the long-term.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share and the authorization of a new $1 billion share repurchase program underscore Darden's commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's updated fiscal 2024 outlook anticipates total sales of approximately $11.4 billion, with same-restaurant sales growth of 1.5% to 2.0%, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.80 to $8.90, excluding transaction and integration related costs.

Segment Performance and Financial Tables

Segment profit, which represents sales less certain costs, showed growth across all segments. Notably, LongHorn Steakhouse saw a segment profit increase from $121.2 million in Q3 2023 to $136.6 million in Q3 2024. The Fine Dining segment, which now includes Ruth's Chris, also saw a significant increase in segment profit from $51.3 million to $81.4 million in the same period.

On the balance sheet, Darden continues to maintain a solid financial position, with detailed figures available in the full 8-K filing. The cash flow statement reflects the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate cash to fund dividends, share repurchases, and growth initiatives.

Analysis of Company Performance

Darden's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates its ability to grow sales and profits even in a challenging operating environment. The company's strategic acquisitions, such as Ruth's Chris, and its focus on operational efficiency have contributed to its financial resilience. However, the decline in same-restaurant sales across its brands indicates that Darden must continue to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences to sustain growth.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members can find further details and insights into Darden Restaurants Inc's financial performance by accessing the full earnings report and accompanying materials on the company's website or the SEC's EDGAR database.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Darden Restaurants Inc for further details.

