Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Reports Notable Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Outcomes

Historic Lunar Landing and Strong Contract Backlog Highlight Year-End Achievements

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue of $30.6 million and full-year revenue of $79.5 million, primarily driven by NASA CLPS contracts and OMES III.
  • Operating Loss: Q4 operating loss of $(5.9) million and full-year operating loss of $(56.2) million, reflecting increased costs and investments.
  • Backlog: Year-end contracted backlog nearly doubled to $268.6 million, signaling strong future revenue potential.
  • Cash Balance: Cash balance of $54.6 million as of March 1, 2024, bolstered by warrant exercises from an institutional investor.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved positive gross margin in December due to OMES III revenue and cost discipline.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative Adjusted EBITDA of $(49.6) million for the full year, reflecting operational investments and growth initiatives.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative free cash flow of $(75.2) million for the full year, due to operating cash use and property and equipment purchases.
Article's Main Image

On March 21, 2024, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Intuitive Machines, a pioneering space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, achieved a historic milestone by delivering NASA and commercial payloads to the Moon, marking the United States' first lunar landing in over 50 years. This accomplishment has positioned the company as a key player in the Aerospace & Defense industry, with a diversified portfolio of lunar access, orbital services, data services, and space products and infrastructure.

The company's financial results reflect both the achievements and challenges of the past year. Intuitive Machines reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $30.6 million and a full-year revenue of $79.5 million, primarily driven by contracts from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and one month of OMES III revenue. Despite these revenues, the company faced a fourth-quarter operating loss of $(5.9) million and a full-year operating loss of $(56.2) million, largely due to increased costs associated with its ambitious growth and operational investments.

1770780143032365056.png

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Intuitive Machines concluded 2023 with a significant contracted backlog of $268.6 million, nearly double the previous quarter, driven by new task orders and awards from various agencies, including the Department of Defense. This backlog is a critical indicator of the company's potential future revenue and its ability to secure and execute large-scale contracts.

The company also reported a positive gross margin in December, attributed to the revenue from OMES III and a continued focus on cost discipline. This is particularly important for a company in the Aerospace & Defense sector, where margins can be impacted by the high costs of technology development and mission execution.

Entering March 2024, Intuitive Machines boasted a cash balance of $54.6 million, the largest since its IPO, primarily due to warrant exercises from an institutional investor. This strong cash position provides the company with the financial flexibility to pursue its strategic initiatives and support ongoing operations.

Key financial details from the income statement include a net income of $4.6 million for the fourth quarter and $15.0 million for the full year. The balance sheet shows an ending cash balance of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter, with a significant increase to $54.6 million by March 1, 2024. The cash flow statement reveals a net cash used in operating activities of $(45.3) million for the year, and a free cash flow of $(75.2) million, after accounting for property and equipment purchases.

"Looking ahead, our flight-proven technology positions us well for key upcoming Artemis campaign awards. We will leverage our mission success and program execution capabilities across Defense, Energy, Civil, and International revenue channels as we continue to diversify the business," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.

Intuitive Machines' performance in 2023 demonstrates the company's ability to achieve significant milestones while continuing to navigate the challenges inherent in the space exploration industry. With a strong backlog and a focus on strategic growth, Intuitive Machines is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in lunar exploration and beyond.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to join the earnings call or access the webcast replay available on the Intuitive Machines' investor website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intuitive Machines Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.