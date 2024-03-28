What's Driving SL Green Realty Corp's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.58 billion, with a current price of $55.3 per share. Over the past week, SL Green Realty Corp has experienced a 3.54% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 17.01%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $51.51. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered modestly undervalued with a past GF Value of $55.11.

Introduction to SL Green Realty Corp

SL Green Realty Corp operates within the REITs industry, primarily focusing on Manhattan property ownership and management. The company boasts a significant portfolio, with interests in approximately 33 million square feet of office space, both wholly owned and joint-venture. Additionally, SL Green has exposure to retail space, strategically located to complement its office holdings. As a real estate investment trust, SL Green Realty Corp is a key player in the Manhattan real estate market.

Assessing Profitability

SL Green Realty Corp's Profitability Rank is currently at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is at -33.49%, which, despite being negative, fares better than 2.87% of 697 companies in the same sector. The ROE (Return on Equity) stands at -13.19%, surpassing 8.09% of 803 companies. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) is -5.16%, which is more favorable than 10.63% of 809 companies. The ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is -2.84%, better than 2.41% of 706 companies. Over the past decade, SL Green has maintained profitability for 8 years, outperforming 63.18% of 823 companies.

Evaluating Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is relatively low at 2/10. SL Green's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -1.40%, which is better than 28.94% of 660 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is slightly lower at -1.90%, surpassing 30.11% of 558 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -11.72%, which, while negative, is still better than 0% of 169 companies. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to be -27.53%, again outperforming 0% of 45 companies.

Notable Shareholders

Among the significant shareholders of SL Green Realty Corp, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 984,805 shares, representing a 1.52% stake in the company. Following him is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding 125,894 shares, which translates to a 0.19% share percentage. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a notable position with 85,380 shares, accounting for 0.13% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

SL Green Realty Corp operates in a competitive environment, with key players such as Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA, Financial) with a market cap of $2.58 billion, COPT Defense Properties (CDP, Financial) at $2.76 billion, and Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) slightly larger at $3.67 billion. These competitors are closely matched in market capitalization, indicating a robust competitive landscape within the REIT industry.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp's stock performance has been robust, with a significant 17.01% gain over the past three months. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, which is a testament to its market position. Despite facing challenges in profitability and growth, as indicated by its negative margins and growth rates, SL Green has maintained a consistent level of profitability over the years. The company's shareholder base includes notable investors, and it competes closely with other firms in the REIT sector. Investors will continue to watch SL Green Realty Corp as it navigates the dynamic real estate market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.