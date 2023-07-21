Q1 2024 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Q1 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Ram Krishnan forgings Limited



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chirag Jain from Emkay Global Financial Services.



Chirag Jain - Emkay Global Financial Services - Moderator



Thank you, Bikram. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global, I would like to welcome you all to this earnings call of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. Today, we have with us from the management team, Mr. Naresh Jalan; Managing Director, Mr. Lalit Khetan; Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chaitanya Jalan; Whole-Time Director and Mr. Rajesh Mundhra; Company Secretary and Vice President-Finance.



I shall now hand over the call to Mr. Lalit Khetan for his opening remarks, post which, we will open the floor for the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Lalit Khetan - Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer<