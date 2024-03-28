The U.S. Department of Justice and 15 states have filed a lawsuit against Apple (AAPL, Financial), marking the first significant antitrust action against the tech giant by the Biden administration. The lawsuit accuses Apple of exploiting the high demand for its iPhone and other products to inflate service prices and suppress smaller competitors.

This legal challenge places Apple in the company of other major tech entities like Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.com, which have all faced similar legal scrutiny under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized that the lawsuit aims to prevent consumers from bearing higher costs due to antitrust law violations, highlighting concerns over Apple's potential to solidify its smartphone market monopoly further.

The Justice Department, along with the District of Columbia, alleges that Apple's market dominance allows it to extract higher fees from consumers, developers, and various creators and businesses. The 88-page lawsuit seeks to dismantle Apple's alleged anticompetitive practices to reduce smartphone prices, lower developer fees, and foster innovation.

Apple has contested the allegations, arguing that the lawsuit threatens its core identity and its ability to deliver the integrated technology experiences its customers expect. The company warns that the lawsuit's success could impede its innovation capabilities.

Despite the legal challenges, including previous antitrust probes and lawsuits in Europe, Japan, Korea, and from companies like Epic Games, Apple's shares saw a 3% decrease. The company's App Store, a significant revenue source, has been a focal point of legal scrutiny but has managed to withstand challenges in the U.S. However, recent legislation in Europe, such as the Digital Markets Act, has forced Apple to make concessions regarding its App Store model.

The lawsuit also examines Apple's practices beyond the App Store, including its control over iPhone hardware access, which has been a point of contention for consumer hardware firms like Tile Inc. Critics argue that Apple's restrictive policies on hardware and services like iMessage are designed to disadvantage competitors.

Apple defends these practices as necessary for maintaining user privacy and security, highlighting the complex balance between innovation, competition, and consumer protection in the tech industry.