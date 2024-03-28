Bradley Barber, CEO of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial), sold 23,100 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $60.53 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,398,243.

H&E Equipment Services Inc is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company that operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company focuses on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. By offering a full range of equipment services, H&E Equipment Services Inc caters to a diverse customer base across various industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys recorded.

The market capitalization of H&E Equipment Services Inc stands at $2.261 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.28, which is below the industry median of 17.69 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on the trading price of $60.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.27, H&E Equipment Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, as well as the insider's own assessment of the company's current stock price relative to its intrinsic value.

