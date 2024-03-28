T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's 2023 Annual Report: A Review

Dear Shareholder

Global stock and bond indexes were broadly positive during 2023 as most economies managed to avoid the recession that was widely predicted at the start of the year. Technology companies benefited from investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence developments and led the equity rally, while fixed income benchmarks rebounded late in the year amid falling interest rates.

For the 12-month period, the technology-oriented Nasdaq Composite Index rose about 43%, reaching a record high and producing the strongest result of the major benchmarks. Growth stocks outperformed value shares, and developed market stocks generally outpaced their emerging markets counterparts. Currency movements were mixed over the period, although a weaker dollar versus major European currencies was beneficial for U.S. investors in European securities.

Within the S&P 500 Index, which finished the year just short of the record level it reached in early 2022, the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors were all lifted by the tech rally and recorded significant gains. A small group of tech-oriented mega-cap companies helped drive much of the market's advance. Conversely, the defensive utilities sector had the weakest returns in the growth-focused environment, and the energy sector also lost ground amid declining oil prices. The financials sector bounced back from the failure of three large regional banks in the spring and was one of the top-performing segments in the second half of the year.

The U.S. economy was the strongest among the major markets during the period, with gross domestic product growth coming in at 4.9% in the third quarter, the highest since the end of 2021. Corporate fundamentals were also broadly supportive. Year-over-year earnings growth contracted in the first and second quarters of 2023, but results were better than expected, and earnings growth turned positive again in the third quarter. Markets remained resilient despite a debt ceiling standoff in the U.S., the outbreak of war in the Middle East, the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a sluggish economic recovery in China.

Inflation remained a concern, but investors were encouraged by the slowing pace of price increases as well as the possibility that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The Fed held rates steady after raising its short-term lending benchmark rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.50% in July, the highest level since March 2001, and at its final meeting of the year in December, the central bank indicated that there could be three 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024.

The yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly reached 5.00% in October for the first time since late 2007 before falling back to 3.88% by period-end, the same level where it started the year, amid cooler-than-expected inflation readings and less-hawkish Fed rhetoric. Fixed income benchmarks were lifted late in the year by falling yields. Investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds produced solid returns, supported by the higher coupons that have become available over the past year, as well as increasing hopes that the economy might be able to avoid a recession.

Global economies and markets showed surprising resilience in 2023, but considerable uncertainty remains as we look ahead. Geopolitical events, the path of monetary policy, and the impact of the Fed's rate hikes on the economy all raise the potential for additional volatility. We believe this environment makes skilled active management a critical tool for identifying risks and opportunities, and our investment teams will continue to use fundamental research to help identify securities that can add value to your portfolio over the long term.

Thank you for your continued confidence in T. Rowe Price.

Sincerely,

Robert Sharps, CEO and President

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The fund seeks a high level of dividend income and long-term capital growth primarily through investments in stocks.

FUND COMMENTARY

How did the fund perform in the past 12 months?

The Equity Income Fund returned 9.65% for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023. The fund underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, and its peer group, the Lipper Equity Income Funds Index. (Returns for the Advisor, R, I, and Z Class shares varied slightly, reflecting their different fee structures. Past performance cannot guarantee future results.)

What factors influenced the fund's performance?

U.S. equities produced strong gains in 2023, driven by generally favorable corporate earnings, a resilient economy, and increased investor interest in artificial intelligence. Within the portfolio, sector allocation drove relative underperformance, while our favorable stock picks tempered losses.

Our underweight exposure to the communication services sector detracted from relative results, as did select names within the sector. In the interactive media and services space, our underweight to Meta Platforms (META, Financial), which was removed from the Russell 1000 Value Index in June, was a notable headwind over the first half of 2023 as the stock advanced significantly following a shift to a cost focus. The company continued to perform well as it experienced a rebound in digital ad spending and improved monetization trends. Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) shares also hindered relative results as the company struggled with weak Disney+ subscriber growth, a slowdown in park attendance, and a weakening in linear TV profits and revenues. (Please refer to the portfolio of investments for a complete list of holdings and the amount each represents in the portfolio.)

After a strong performance the previous year, CF Industries (CF, Financial) in the materials sector underperformed amid a volatile backdrop for fertilizer demand and pricing. Early in 2023, weak fertilizer demand pressured shares, although the hydrogen and nitrogen products manufacturer benefited from improved sentiment around the fertilizer cycle midyear. However, weak nitrogen pricing late in the year again weighed on the stock. We continue to own a significant position in CF Industries as we believe that fundamentals for the company will improve in 2024.

Our stock choices in the consumer staples sector was also a hindrance, notably Conagra Brands (CAG, Financial). The packaged food company's shares declined due to challenges from higher inflation and weaker volume trends caused by supply chain disruptions from its largest frozen food supplier. Increased competition from other food companies and persistent sales growth concerns also negatively impacted shares. More broadly, accelerated demand for weight loss drugs raised concerns about the long-term effect on food and beverage stocks, which also pulled back performance.

On a positive note, our industrials and business services sector holdings added the most to relative results. Specifically, GE (GE, Financial) recorded a double-digit return as the diversified conglomerate's shares advanced significantly on a better-than-expected recovery in the aviation industry, improvement in its renewables segment, and positive sentiment following the spinoff of its health care business early in 2023.

In energy, TotalEnergies (TTE, Financial) helped relative performance as its shares outpaced the sector with a double-digit return as the French oil and gas major benefited from continued low-cost production growth and shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. TotalEnergies is a long-term holding, and we continue to value the company's ability to execute in uncertain environments, its focus on returning cash to shareholders, and its attractive dividend yield.

How is the fund positioned?

The Equity Income Fund seeks to buy well-established, large-cap companies that have a strong record of paying dividends and appear to be undervalued by the market. The fund's holdings tend to be solid, higher-quality companies going through a period of controversy or stress, reflecting our dual focus on valuation and dividend yield. Each position is the product of careful stock picking based on the fundamental research generated by T. Rowe Price's equity analyst team, as opposed to broader market or macroeconomic trends.

Top purchases covered varied sectors of the market. In financials, we leaned heavily into wealth platform Charles Schwab (SCHW, Financial) over the second half of the year, as we believe the market underappreciates how quickly net interest margins are likely to improve. We also value the company's competitive positioning in fast-growing wealth channels and the strength of its platform and the markets it serves. We also added to our position in U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial), one of the largest U.S. banks, for its defensive credit profile and attractive valuation.

In industrials and business services, we initiated a position in Norfolk Southern (NSC, Financial), a railroad company that primarily operates in the eastern U.S. and services a diverse set of end markets, including agricultural, metals, and chemicals. In our view, the company should benefit from a strong industry backdrop, margin improvements, optionality around growth, and continued capital return. We also found compelling opportunities in consumer staples. We started positions in (1) Kenvue (KVUE, Financial), a consumer health company that we believe has room for operational improvement, margin expansion, and free cash flow conversion, and (2) Colgate-Palmolive (CL, Financial), a household and consumer products company with leading market share in several key categories whose efforts to stabilize market share through premium product innovation and increased ad spend could positively impact shares.

Turning to sales, our largest sale was reducing our position in GE, of which we sold shares to manage our position size. We continue to have a significant overweight in the diversified conglomerate and remain confident that the company will continue to benefit from a recovery in the aerospace business and further streamlining of its portfolio of assets. In utilities, we reduced our position in Sempra (SRE, Financial), although we continue to find value in its Texas and California utilities and the liquefied natural gas projects in its infrastructure business. In financials, we sold shares of investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) to moderate our capital markets industry exposure.

What is portfolio management's outlook?

The market was data-point-driven throughout 2023, and the fourth quarter was no exception, as the market rallied sharply on favorable inflation and employment news. While all eyes remain on the direction of monetary policy, we believe that the Federal Reserve will also be heavily influenced by new data. We therefore expect the market will continue to be volatile, switching between optimism and pessimism depending on the next data point.

This backdrop creates a wide range of potential outcomes, and the likelihood of a recession versus a “soft landing” is largely unknown. We believe that our portfolio has a careful balance of both offensive holdings, which should do well if the market moves higher, and defensive holdings, which should perform well if the market moves lower. Going forward, our focus will remain on taking advantage of compelling opportunities as they arise. Ultimately, we believe that individual stock picking will be critical and that our understanding of the company fundamentals of portfolio holdings as well as our valuation discipline and long-term investment horizon will help serve shareholders well over time.

The views expressed reflect the opinions of T. Rowe Price as of the date of this report and are subject to change based on changes in market, economic, or other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events and are no guarantee of future results.