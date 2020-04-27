Q1 2020 United Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the United Bank Limited Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murad Ansari. Please go ahead, sir.



Murad Ansari - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD of Financials for Pakistan and Sri Lanka



Thank you, Krissy. Good day, everyone, and welcome to UBL's First Quarter 2020 Results Call. We are pleased to have Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla, Group CFO; Mr. Imran Sarwar, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Arif Saifie, Financial Controller and Head of IR, from the UBL joining this call.



Similar to previous calls, I think that the format is going to be fairly similar. And Arif will run through some of the key highlights from the results through his presentation and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. So without any further ado, Arif, over to you.



Arif Akmal Saifie - United Bank Limited - Contact person for IR



Thank you, Murad, and we'd like to thank everybody who's joining the call this afternoon.