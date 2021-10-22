Q3 2021 United Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Murad Ansari - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD of Financials for Pakistan and Sri Lanka



Good day, everyone, and welcome to UBL's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. We have the pleasure of having with us Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla, Group CFO; and Mr. Arif Saifie, Financial Controller and Head of IR; and Mr. Imran Sarwar, the Chief Risk Officer at UBL.



The format of today's call is going to be similar to what we have been doing. Arif will run through the key highlights of the results, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A.



With that, I would want -- I would like to transfer the call on to Arif to take us through the financial results.



Arif Akmal Saifie - United Bank Limited - Contact person for IR



Okay. Good afternoon, and (inaudible) to everyone. Thank you so much for joining the UBL third quarter results call. And thank you, Murad, for hosting it as always.



So we'd just like to take you through some of the highlights of the bank's performance. [Rather for questions to] just open up the investor