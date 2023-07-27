Q2 2023 United Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



As is usual for this call stay, these calls will have a presentation by Mr. Arif on discussing the financial performance of the bank during the first half, and we'll follow it up with Q&A. With that, I would like to transfer the call to Mr. Arif to start proceedings for today.



Arif Akmal Saifie - United Bank Limited - CFO



I would like to thank everybody who joined us on the call for the half year results. And we have our COO, Mr. [Muhammad] as well with us on board. I'll just first go through the overview of the performance for the first half year. And so in terms of the overall margin expansion that we've seen in the first half has obviously grown the earnings base. This is Slide #3, Maral, please pull that up. And that is seen in the growth in revenues, which were $85 billion for the first half year with an increase of 36% versus last year. The NII was at $72.3 million with a growth of 54%, well positioned by the balance sheet. The NIM for the first half year at the MAC level, up 5.5% versus 4.5% that we had last year. The contribution of our fee-base is about